The AFC wild-card playoffs will have the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Tennessee Titans on Saturday before the Buffalo Bills visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Titans advanced to the postseason with a 15-10 victory over the Jaguar.It was the frist time in eight years the Titans have made the playoffs. You’ll hear the Titans broadcast Saturday afternoon at 3pm on 105.7 WQAK

