The Tennessee Titans need a win on Sunday to get into the NFL playoffs.

The (8-7) Titans lost their third straight game Sunday, falling to the Los Angeles Rams in Nashville.

If Tennessee can pull off a regular season ending win against the (10-5) Jacksonville Jaguars, the team will make the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

And even with their fourth straight loss, the Titans would still have a playoff chance if both the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills lose on Sunday.

If Tennessee does advance to the playoffs, they will be on the road for Wild Card Weekend, possibly playing the Jaguars for a second straight week.

Another scenario also has the Titans playing the AFC West Champion Kansas City Chiefs, if Tennessee wins Sunday and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens.