The Tennessee Titans have announced their 2017 football schedule, which will include big games in Nashville.

The 16 game schedule will see Baltimore, Cincinnati, Seattle, the Los Angeles Rams, and Oakland Raiders in Nashville, along with home and away games against Houston, Jacksonville and Indianapolis.

The Titans road games includes trips to Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Arizona, Miami and San Francisco.

Tennessee will open their regular season at home on Sunday, September 10th when they face the Raiders.

They are also scheduled for two prime time games, with a Monday night match-up at home against the Colts on October 16th and a Thursday night game road game against the Steelers on November 26th.

105.7 WQAK “The Quake” will carry all Tennessee Titans games this season.