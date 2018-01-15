Tennessee Titans General Manager Jon Robinson says the team is moving forward in finding a new head coach for the team.

The Titans fired coach Mike Mularkey this morning, less than 40 hours after losing to the New England Patriots 35-14 in the second round of the NFL Playoffs.

Robinson addressed media members today in Nashville, speaking of the decision of controlling owner, Amy Adams Strunk, and himself.

As head coach, Mularkey had back-to-back seasons of (9-7) records, and last week received overwhelming approval from Ms. Strunk.

But on Monday morning, Ms. Strunk issued a statement saying plans had called for a possible coaching extension for Mularkey, until it was determined both sides had different paths in how to achieve greater success.

Robinson said work is now underway to seek out possible coaching candidates for the team, and did not rule out possible interviews this week.

No timetable in hiring a coach was discussed during the press conference.