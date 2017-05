The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with 12 undrafted free agents before starting a rookie minicamp on Friday.

Seven of the 12 free agents are offensive players, including wide receivers Bra’Lon Cherry of North Carolina State, KeVonn Mabon of Ball State and Giovanni Pascascio of Louisville; running back Akeem Judd of Mississippi; tackles Steven Moore of California and Jonah Pirsig of Minnesota and quarterback Tyler Ferguson of Western Kentucky.

The Titans added cornerbacks with Central Florida’s Jeremy Boykins and Connecticut’s John Green, linebacker Denzel Johnson of Texas Christian and nose tackles DeAngelo Brown of Louisville and Roderick Henderson of Alabama State.