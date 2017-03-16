A statewide Amber Alert is still in effect for a missing 15-year-old Tennessee girl who may be with an armed 50-year-old man.

15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas of Columbia has been reported missing by the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, and the TBI says she could be with 50-year-old Tad Cummins, a teacher who is supposedly carrying two handguns.

Cummins drives a Silver Nissan Rogue with the Tennessee license plate number 976-ZPT, and is wanted for sexual contact with a minor.

The Columbia teenager is white with blonde hair and hazel eyes, is 5 foot 5 and weighs 120 pounds, while Cummins is a 6 foot white man with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 200 pounds.

The TBI says the pair may be around Decatur, Alabama.