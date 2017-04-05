The Tennessee Court of Appeals met at UT Martin Tuesday and heard four civil cases in front of UTM students and community members.

27th District Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham presided over one of the cases, which took place at 10, 11, 1, and 2.

The Town of Colliervile and the Franklin Square Towne Homeowners Association were the central point of two cases each, while the others were personal suits.

Judge Brandon Gibson, Judge Steven Stafford, and Chancellor Michael Maloan also presided over cases at this event.

The UT Martin College of Business and Global Affairs sponsored the appearance made by the Tennessee Court of Appeals.