The Tennessee Court of Appeals will listen to four cases at UT Martin Tuesday April 4th, beginning at 10 that morning.

The Court of Appeals listens to civil cases without witnesses or juries, and has a total of 12 members who meet in panels of three.

27th District Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham will preside over one of the cases, which takes place at 10, 11, 1, and 2 April 4th.

In each court session, attorneys will have 15 minutes to present arguments, while the rest of the time is dedicated to a question and answer session with UTM students.

