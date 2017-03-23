The Tennessee State Senate has shot down a voucher bill that would let parents use taxpayer money to spend at private schools.

The measure needed five yes votes to pass in a Senate Education Committee Wednesday.

There were only four Senators that voted yes, while four others passed on the motion, and one legislator said no to the plan.

Weakley County School Director Randy Frazier says he’s pleased with the Senate vote against vouchers.

The bill would have let students in failing private school districts use vouchers.