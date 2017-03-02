The Tennessee Soybean Festival in Martin was recently honored with six awards at the Southeast Festival and Events Association Banquet in Lexington, Kentucky.

The festival earned three gold medals for Magical Martin Day as the best children’s programming, Tyson Foods as the best vendor and supplier, and the best creative idea went to Bare Necessities of Making Music.

Weakley County Prevention Coalition Director Suzanne Harper won a silver award for best volunteer, and the bronze went to the festival t-shirt along with the Tennessee Soybean Promotion Board as best sponsor.

Festival Director David Belote and Community Development Director Brad Thompson both accepted awards on behalf of the city of Martin.

The awards ceremony recently took place as a part of the SFEA Conference.