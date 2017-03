The Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist recently made an appearance on WCMT’s weekly “30 Minutes” program.

State Librarian Chuck Sherrill told Thunderbolt Radio about his job duties.

Mr. Sherrill also detailed his contributions to the annual Tennessee Blue Book, which is known for its profiling of legislators and state history.

A new $98 million dollar state library to be built in Nashville could be approved in the current session of legislation.