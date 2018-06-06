Today is the 74th anniversary of D-Day, marking the allied invasion of Normandy during World War II.

Codenamed “Operation Neptune”, but commonly referred to as D-Day, June the 6th of 1944 brought the largest seaborne invasion in history to liberate German occupied northwestern Europe from Nazi control.

The amphibious landings were preceded by extensive aerial and naval bombardment, along with an airborne assault, with 24,000 American, British and Canadian troops landing just after midnight.

With the soldiers landing to heavy fire, shore mines and barbed wire, casualties numbers were heavy.

Reports indicated allied casualties at least 10,000, with German casualties estimated at between 4,000 and 9,000.

The battle site today is the site of museums, memorials and war cemeteries which hosts many visitors each year.