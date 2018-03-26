A fugitive, who was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list on Friday, is now in custody.

David Paul Vaughn, of DeKalb County, was captured and arrested Friday night without incident at a hotel in Dickson.

Vaughn was wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, for aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000 from an incident that occurred on January 9th.

Vaughn is also the suspect of a vehicle theft in Indiana, and was wanted in connection with a home invasion and an assault on a law enforcement officer from Boone County, Kentucky.

Charges against Vaughn were also on file in Florida for armed robbery.