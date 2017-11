The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest of a man placed on their “Top-10 Most Wanted List” on Thursday.

24 year old Justin Wayne Pridemore was wanted by the Greeneville Police Department and TBI on charges of aggravated sexual battery involving a 5-year old child.

Pridemore was captured this morning after a tip of received of his whereabouts at a Jonesborough home.

TBI officials said with the help of Washington County Sheriff’s deputies, Pridemore was arrested without incident.