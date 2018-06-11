The Jackson Sun released their top 15 coaching jobs from this past school athletic season, with three local coaches making the list.

Coming in 12th place was Huntingdon girls basketball coach Farris Lowry. He coached Huntingdon to a 36-1 record before being eliminated in the second round of the TSSAA State Tournament by the eventual state champion Greenfield Lady Yellowjackets.

Seth Coleman topped off the top ten after he led his Westview Lady Charger soccer team to a District Championship and the first ever franchise State Tournament appearance.

Willie Trevathan was the other coach from our area that made the list, a surprise to no one. The Sun gave Coach Trevathan the 3rd place spot after his team overcame many different obstacles to win their first ever state championship for their girls basketball team.