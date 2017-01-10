A musical night, featuring some of the top country songwriters in Nashville, will take place in Union City this month.

The “Nashville Night and Songwriters Benefit” will be held on Friday the 27th to assist the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Tennessee.

Rob Hatch, Lance Miller and Paul Jenkins will perform some of their many hit songs that have been recorded by artists such as Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Lee Brice and Rascal Flatts.

The event includes includes the opportunity to reserve “meet and greet” VIP tables for eight for $1,000 or individual tickets for $100.

The fundraiser will take place at The Venue at Center Point in Union City from 8:00 until 10:00.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting Tracy Boucher at the Boys and Girls Club in Union City.