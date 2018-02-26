Weather Service officials from Memphis say it was a tornado that struck parts of Obion County on Saturday night.

While the determination of a tornado has been made, Obion County Emergency Management Director Danny Jowers said the actual force of the storm has not been determined.

Jowers said the Weather Service officials will now go back and re-look at radar from Saturday night to decide if the tornado was a strong EF1 or a weak EF2.

The officials said there was also strong winds in advance of the storms that could have also caused some damage.

Jowers said it was also determined that damage caused in the Dixie community was not from a tornado, but by strong straight line winds.

The official recognition of strength from Saturday night’s tornado could come as soon as Tuesday, according to Jowers.