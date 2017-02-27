As the official Spring season approaches, so does the chances of severe thunderstorms which could create tornadoes.

As part of “Severe Weather Week” in Tennessee, the National Weather Service has issued a chart indicating the number of tornadoes confirmed in the Memphis District since 1950.

For the 21 counties served by the Weather Service, 410 tornadoes have been reported over the past 66 years.

The largest number of confirmed tornadoes during the period comes from Shelby County with 52, while the lowest report of tornadoes was in Decatur County with six.

Locally, Madison County had the highest number at 31, followed by Dyer and Gibson County with 28, Weakley County 22, Obion County 14 and Lake County 8.

Weather Service officials say the months of April, May and June create the greatest chances of tornadoes during the severe weather season, with May being the highest month of the year.