Law enforcement and emergency personnel have been on the scene all night in Hickman, following a tornado that struck the city.

Shortly after a tornado warning was issued for Fulton County, the storm moved through, causing damage in multiple parts of the city.

Very high winds, hail and heavy rainfall accompanied the tornado, with trees uprooted, roofs and buildings damaged, a motor home overturned, and multiple power poles and lines damaged.

The real damage associated with the tornado will be scene during the daylight hours today, with clean-up and damage assessments to begin.

Following the storms, there were no reports of any injuries.

The Fulton County School System did call off classes today due to the large amount of people affected by power outages, and the dangers of operating buses with fallen lines and trees.

Last night, the Gibson Electric Corporation reported about 2,500 outages in Fulton and Hickman County, along with Obion, Lake, Gibson and Crockett County.

Gibson Electric reports said at the time, there were 24 separated outages due to the storms.

Some photos from Hickman have been placed on our website, with additional updates on the website coming today.