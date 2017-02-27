A statewide tornado drill has been schedule for Kentucky on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 9:07, the National Weather Service, in partnership with Kentucky Emergency Management, the Kentucky Broadcasters Association and Weather Preparedness Committee, will issue a tornado warning test message.

Outdoor warning sirens may sound across the state, weather alert radios will activate, and radio and television stations will broadcast the alert to give the public the opportunity to practice tornado safety measures.

The test is being performed in advance of severe thunderstorm and tornado season, along with Governor Matt Bevin’s proclamation of “Severe Weather Awareness Week” from March 1st thru the 7th.