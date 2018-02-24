Damage and some reported injuries occurred when a tornado struck parts of Union City on Saturday evening.

Herman Jenkins Motors, on West Reelfoot Avenue, sustained damage and homes and power poles were damaged on Lynn Street and Knox Daniels Road.

Obion County Emergency Management Director Danny Jowers said some people were trapped by damage sustained by the tornado, with some residents transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City.

Following the tornado, a large amount of area emergency personnel were called to the scene to assist.

Jowers said a command post was organized at the Union City Fire Station.

