The 46th Annual Budweiser Championship Tractor and Truck Pull and Battle of the Monster Trucks is cranking up Friday and Saturday night at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

Robin Wood and Woods Communications of Union City are once again presenting this weekend’s event of loud, roaring engines and jaw-dropping monster trucks.

Pulling teams from all across the South will be competing for bragging rights and big money prizes.

Gates open both nights at 6:00 with the event starting at 7:30.

Tickets are $20 for adults at the gate both nights. Children are $12 at the gate on Friday and $20 at the gate on Saturday. Children 4 years and younger are free.