Obion County CornFest is proud to announce Tracy Bruff as this year’s Pride of Obion County.

The Pride recognizes and honors outstanding leaders and local heroes for their community involvement, and dedication to growth in Obion County.

Bruff will be honored at the Pride of Obion County Luncheon, which will take place at The Venue at Center Point Business Solutions on Wednesday, September 19th.

Tickets to the event are $15 each and can be purchased at the Obion County Public Library by September 10th.

