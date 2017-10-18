Kentucky Road Official say they plan to have a night lane restriction for eastbound traffic on Interstate 24 and the Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange work zone in Marshall County tonight and Thursday night.

The night lane restriction will be from 6:30 to 6 both nights.

Motorists in Kentucky heading East on I-24 should be prepared to encounter slowing and merging traffic as they approach the interchange.

Road officials say delays are expected to be minimal and the speed limit of 55 miles per hour with be enforced with doubled fines if caught speeding.