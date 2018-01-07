The KY Transportation Cabinet District 1 Snow & Ice Team is continuing to monitor a band of freezing rain that is expected to move across Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois, and Southern Indiana.

Most of the frozen precipitation is expected to remain north of the Ohio River. However, as a precaution, District 1 Superintendents in the Ohio River Counties will be checking highway conditions and are prepared to call in high way crews, if required.

At this time temperatures in most of our Western Kentucky counties are expected to remain above freezing.

Motorists who plan to travel northward into Missouri, Illinois, or Indiana should closely monitor local weather conditions.