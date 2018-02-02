The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY-1826 and Depot Street, in the City of Clinton, starting Monday.

The closure is to allow decking to be removed from the Town Creek Bridge near the Railroad Street intersection.

A new steel grid deck with timber runners and curbs will be placed on the bridge structure, along with some erosion and scour abatement work at the site.

Approximately 550 vehicles travel this section in an average day.

Placement of the new bridge deck and other work at this site is estimated to take 4 to 6 weeks, weather permitting.