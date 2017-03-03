The Tennessee Department of Transportation has released their weekly report of road projects ongoing in Northwest Tennessee.

In Obion County, grading, drainage and construction of eight bridges continues on the future I-69 project south of U.S.-51 to U.S.-45 west.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45-miles per hour thru the U.S.-51 portion of the project.

In Dyer County, miscellaneous safety improvements are taking place on the Great River Road from State Route 181 to State Route 182.

Lane closures will be possible throughout the project, and motorists are advised to watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

And in Lake County, bridge repair over the Reelfoot Lake Spillway, on State Route 21, will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

A signal system for traffic will also continue to be used through May 16th.