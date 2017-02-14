Traffic fatalities are up in Tennessee, going into the seventh week of the new year.

Department of Safety reports show 104 people have been killed in traffic accidents, which is an increase of 11 over the same time period of 2016.

The increase at this point comes from a deadly month of January, in which 80 people lost their lives across the state.

The Memphis District of the Tennessee Highway Patrol has recorded 13 of the fatalities, while the Jackson District reported two deaths.

Statistics for the period indicate 18 drivers, aged 65 and over have lost their lives so far, along with 12 teenage drivers.

Reports also showed that 12 pedestrians have been killed along with six motorcyclists.