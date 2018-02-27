The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict northbound traffic to one lane on the Purchase Parkway in Graves County starting Tuesday.

Northbound traffic will be restricted to one lane at the 18 mile marker to allow deck repairs on the Oppossum Creek Bridge.

A section of the driving surface on the bridge deck is in need of repair, and all northbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane in this work zone.

This northbound work zone will go up this morning, and will stay up until sometime Wednesday, to allow concrete used in the repair to fully cure.

Appropriate caution is required of motorists, where equipment, flaggers, and other personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.