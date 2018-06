A traffic shift along the KY 38 and Fifth Street work zone in Benton is planned for Friday.

Traffic will be shifted to the north beginning Friday to allow more extensive work in the area near the post office, the funeral home, and McDonald’s.

Once the traffic shift is initiated Friday, all lanes, including the middle turn lane, will be restricted to a maximum 10-foot lane width.

Traffic is expected to remain in this configuration for most of the summer construction season this year.