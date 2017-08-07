A traffic stop on Everett Boulevard resulted in the arrest of a Kentucky woman on felony drug charges.

Reports said officers stopped a 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier on Everett Boulevard on Saturday afternoon, after seat belts were not being used.

Reports said the driver of the vehicle, Steve Cooley, was defensive with officers at the scene, and refused to give permission for a search.

A K-9 Unit at the scene then gave an alert to narcotics inside the car, with a passenger, 43 year old Stacey Danielle Lewis of East Point, Kentucky, asked to exit the vehicle.

A search by officers then produced a pouch that contained just over one-gram of crystal methamphetamine, a loaded syringe with methamphetamine and and empty syringe.

Following the discovery, Ms. Lewis admitted to the ownership of the drugs and paraphernalia, and was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers also seized the Chevrolet Cavalier due to the transport of the drugs.