A Mayfield man, who was assaulted while riding on a Fulton County Transit Bus last Friday, has died from his injuries.

Kentucky State Police reports said 64-year-old Larry West died Monday afternoon at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.

West had been airlifted from the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, after Troopers were called by the transit bus driver to a location in Graves County.

State Police say they will now be seeking to amend the pending charge of first degree assault against 44-year-old Daniel Dulin to a murder charge.

Investigations showed that Dulin hit West multiple times with his fists while on the bus.