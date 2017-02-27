Department of Health officials in Tennessee are issuing reminders to state travelers concerning the Zika Virus.

In 2016, 63 Tennessee residents returned to the state with the mosquito borne virus.

State Health Epidemiologist Dr. Tim Jones said the advisory was being posted for those who may travel on Spring Break, mission trips or business trips.

Dr. Jones said there is still no vaccine to prevent Zika, and no drug to cure it, which calls for protection from mosquitoes that may carry the disease.

Reports show the virus does affect people differently, with some having no symptoms, and others having mild cases of fever, rash, joint and muscle pain and headaches.

But the Zika Virus is a serious issue for women who are pregnant, or wishing to become pregnant.

Dr. Jones said Zika can cause severe brain defects in baby’s, which can affect speech functions and coordination, along with producing seizures and neurological disorders.