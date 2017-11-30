Union City will be the site of Christmas activities tonight.

Starting at 5:30, the annual lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony will take place at the Obion County Courthouse.

The event will include holiday songs by school groups from both Union City and Obion County, along with the lighting of the tree by the “Pride of Obion County” Mike Cox and Dominic Burnside.

Following the tree lighting ceremony, the annual Union City Christmas parade will start at 7:00 from South First Street.

Parade lineup will start at 5:30.