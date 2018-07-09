A Trenton man is in the Gibson County Jail charged with shooting his ex-girlfriend in a domestic violence incident.

Sheriff Paul Thomas says 27-year-old Christian Jackson of Trenton was captured Friday night by the THP after crashing his car in Greenfield.

Sheriff Thomas says Jackson allegedly pulled out a nine-millimeter handgun and began to struggle with his ex-girlfriend in front of their two minor children.

According to Thomas, the weapon discharged once, striking the victim in the side of the head, causing a non-life threatening injury.

The victim was transported to Jackson General and later released.

Meanwhile, Jackson was transported from Greenfield back to the Gibson County Jail and initially charged by THP with driving under the influence, evading arrest, speeding, reckless driving, and simple possession of schedule two.

Jackson has also been charged by the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office with one count attempted first degree murder, two counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

