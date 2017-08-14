Jury selection is scheduled to start today in the trial of a Tiptonville man charged in the shooting death of a Hickman man.

59 year old William Terry Jamison was arrested by Kentucky State Police on October 1st, in the shooting death of 49 year old Mark Williams.

The shooting reportedly occurred after the two men became involved in an altercation in a farm field off KY-94 west of Hickman.

Both men were longtime farmers in the area.

Jamison was charged with murder following the shooting, and was issued a $1-million dollar bond.

He was later released on bond.

Autopsy reports said Williams was shot three times in the torso during the altercation.