Kentucky State Police are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 22 year old Clarksville resident.

On Wednesday, Troopers responded to the 39 mile marker of Interstate 24 for a single vehicle motor vehicle collision.

Preliminary investigations have shown that 19 year old Nyreke Hutchinson, of Clarksville, was driving a 2008 Buick Lacerne when he lost control and struck a guardrail.

A passenger in the vehicle, 20 year old Chantel Dickey, also of Clarksville, was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Lyon County Coroner.

Two other passengers in the vehicle, 19 year old Antranice Phillips, of Clarksville, and 20 year old Mykatela Toliver, of Hopkinsville, along with Hutchinson were transported to Caldwell County Hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.