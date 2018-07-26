Kentucky State Police have received another tool to combat the opioid crisis, which helps protect Troopers in the field.

A grant has helped purchase fentanyl response kits, that help officers avoid contact with the dangerous drug.

The kits were purchased with a $25,000 grant funds from Passport Health Plan, which includes Tyvek suits, respirator masks, fentanyl protective gloves, safety glasses, and a portable gear bag.

State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders said Troopers come into contact with fentanyl on a daily basis, and touching or accidentally inhaling the drug can result in absorption through the skin, which causes immediate and dangerous health effects.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for pain relief.

It is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as an analgesic.

