A Troy man, who was arrested on a charge of rape this past weekend in Troy, has been released into the custody of a family member.

52 year old Micheal Eugene Rhodes appeared for a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning in General Sessions Court.

During the hearing, Rhodes had his case continued until May 3rd.

He was released on his own recognizance to stay with a relative in Lake County.

Police Chief Sammy Snead told Thunderbolt News that an investigation is still ongoing in the case, and no additional information could be released.