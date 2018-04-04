A Troy man, who was arrested on a charge of rape this past weekend in Troy, has been released into the custody of a family member.
52 year old Micheal Eugene Rhodes appeared for a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning in General Sessions Court.
During the hearing, Rhodes had his case continued until May 3rd.
He was released on his own recognizance to stay with a relative in Lake County.
Police Chief Sammy Snead told Thunderbolt News that an investigation is still ongoing in the case, and no additional information could be released.