Law enforcement officers, and the Union City Fire Department, were called to the scene of a tractor trailer fire Saturday afternoon in Obion County.

Sheriff’s reports said a tractor trailer truck owned by TLD Logistics, of Knoxville, was traveling toward Union City, when the fire occurred.

The report sai the truck driver, Terry Tichenor of Owensboro, Kentucky, had called the company headquarters to report a drop in voltage on the truck.

Moments after the call, Tichenor told officers that flames came out from under the hood.

The fire destroyed the truck, and also caused firefighters to have to extinguish grass fires next to the emergency lane and median.

No injuries were reported.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)