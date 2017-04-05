A couple of local public industries are facing the impact of President Donald Trump’s proposals for the 2018 fiscal year.

WLJT Television in Martin could have zero federal financing if President Trump’s plan to eliminate funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting goes into effect.

WLJT General Manager Monica Reese says the Martin media outlet is a community-owned public television station that mainly has lower to middle class viewers, who rely on over-the-air programming, as opposed to cable or satellite.

WLJT has five local productions scheduled for the next 90 days that likely wouldn’t air on any other channel.

Meanwhile, the CE Weldon Library in Martin and the Ned Ray McWherter Library in Dresden, are likely to be affected by elimination of funding to the National Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Ned Ray McWherter Library Director Candy McAdams says her institution wouldn’t be able to buy a lot of new books or technology, and would face the possibility of using old equipment until it breaks down.

Funds from the IMLS also support support the Tennessee Electronic Library, which allows use of online references from encyclopedias.

The National Endowment for the Arts is also facing major cuts under the Trump administration.