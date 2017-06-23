The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees have approved a historic low tuition increase for the third straight year.

The 1.8-percent undergraduate increase is the lowest since 1984, and marks the third straight year the tuition increase has been at, or below, three-percent.

UT President Dr. Joe DiPietro said the system began self limiting tuition and fee increases in 2015 as a goal to keep college affordable for all Tennesseans.

Dr. DiPietro said 44-percent of UT undergraduates finish with a bachelor’s degree and no debt, but those who graduate with debt, the amount averages around $24,000.