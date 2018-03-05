The TSSAA girl’s state basketball tournament is now set and history is being made with three Weakley County girls basketball teams advancing to the tournament. Greenfield, Dresden and Westview girls all won their sectional games Saturday night to advance to Murfreesboro.

Games begin Wednesday in the Class-A tournament with Greenfield girls (31-2) to play Pickett County (30-2) at 4:30 followed by Huntingdon (26-1) to play Moore County (28-5) at 6:00. If Greenfield and Huntingdon win their first game they’ll meet in the semifinals Friday.

Thursday: Wartburg girls (23-7) will play Unaka (27-9) at 10:00 Thursday followed by the Dresden girls (23-9) to play Summertown (30-2) at 11:30.

Dresden and Greenfield could only meet in the finals and both teams would have to win their first two games.

At 1:15 Thursday, the Double-a portion of the tournament will begin with Westview (32-2)facing Alcoa (21-10). A win by Westview could mean they would play Macon County or Cheatham County.

West Tennessee’s other rural team, Haywood County (23-12) girls will play Thursday night at 6 against Gatlinburg Pittman (21-12).

The Summertown Dresden game is a rematch of last year’s opener which Dresden loss.

Meanwhile Westview is making their 6th straight tournament trip and their 8th in the last 11 years.