District 14 – A

Consolation: TCA 62 – Humboldt 61

Championship: Middleton 62 – Trenton 59

District 14 – AA

Consolation: North Side 56 – Lexington 32

Championship: South Side 74 – McNairy Central 67

District 15 – AA

Consolation: Fayette-Ware 52 – Ripley 45

Championship: Haywood 47 – Covington 46

Florida (17-10) (8-6 in SEC) plays at Tennessee (19-7) (9-5 in SEC) at 7:30 tonight on Star 95.1

The Lady Vols (21-6) (9-5 in SEC) travel to Florida (11-16) (3-11 in SEC) tomorrow night. Tip-off is set at 6:00.