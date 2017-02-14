In girls District 13 A basketball
Huningdon 88 Big Sandy 32
Dresden 76 Bruceton 34
Gleason 73 West Carroll 35
Clarksburg 55 McKenzie 45
In girls District 13-AA
Crocket County defeated Milan
Dyersburg defeated Obion Central 66 to 58
In Boys District 14-A baskeball
Humboldt 89 Greenfield 45
Trenton 50 Gibson County 37
Union City 65 South Fulton 45
Halls defeated Bradord 57 to 49
Tonight:
District 14-A Girls semi finals at Greenfield
Greenfield will face Union City 5:40 air 105.7 followed by
Gibson County against Trenton
District 13-AA boys
South Gibson at Obion Central air time 6:40 on 104.9
Milan at Crockett County 7:00
District 13-A Boys Tournament
Gleason is at Huntingdon 6:30
Clarksburg at West Carroll 6:30
Bruceton at McKenzie 6:30
Big Sandy at Dresden 6:30 air time 6:10 101.3