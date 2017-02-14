In girls District 13 A basketball

Huningdon 88 Big Sandy 32

Dresden 76 Bruceton 34

Gleason 73 West Carroll 35

Clarksburg 55 McKenzie 45

In girls District 13-AA

Crocket County defeated Milan

Dyersburg defeated Obion Central 66 to 58

In Boys District 14-A baskeball

Humboldt 89 Greenfield 45

Trenton 50 Gibson County 37

Union City 65 South Fulton 45

Halls defeated Bradord 57 to 49

Tonight:

District 14-A Girls semi finals at Greenfield

Greenfield will face Union City 5:40 air 105.7 followed by

Gibson County against Trenton

District 13-AA boys

South Gibson at Obion Central air time 6:40 on 104.9

Milan at Crockett County 7:00

District 13-A Boys Tournament

Gleason is at Huntingdon 6:30

Clarksburg at West Carroll 6:30

Bruceton at McKenzie 6:30

Big Sandy at Dresden 6:30 air time 6:10 101.3