With one more weekend remaining in the Tennessee Spring turkey season, harvest numbers have already been impressive for hunters.

For the 15th straight year, turkey hunters have already eclipsed a harvest of over 30,000 birds.

TWRA reports indicated Maury County with the highest number of turkey taken with 753, which was slightly ahead of Dickson County’s 747.

Henry County was ranked 6th in the Top-10 poll with 602 birds checked-in.

The Spring turkey season will come to a close at sunset this Sunday.