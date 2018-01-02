The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking for Union City Energy Authority, and other local power company customers, to conserve as much as possible during peak hours for the foreseeable future.

Peak hours for the winter season on the TVA service area are 4:00 AM till 10:00 AM.

The frigid cold weather over the Tennessee Valley area is causing extreme use of electric energy, and any loss, or problems with a generator on the TVA system, could put the system in a very unstable condition.

Union City CEO Jerry Bailey is asking local customers to use non-peak hours for washing and drying clothes, along with running dishwashers, to help reduce the load on the power system.

Bailey said TVA is, or has already curtailed, all non-firm loads in the valley.

He said the request for voluntary reductions will continue till further notice.