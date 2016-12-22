The latest report for jobless workers in Kentucky shows rates fell in 119 counties over the past year, with one county remaining the same.

The Office of Employment and Training said the statistics were from November of 2015 to November of 2016.

Woodford County recorded the lowest unemployment rate during the 12 month period at 2.6 percent, while Maggofin County had the highest rate of jobless claims at 12.2 percent.

For the 12-month report, no counties in West Kentucky were listed in the Top-10 of the highest or lowest unemployment rates.