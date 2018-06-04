U.S. Attorney for the District of Western Tennessee, D. Michael Dunavant, has announced the Department of Justice is increasing resources to combat violent crime, enforce immigration laws, and help roll back the devastating opioid crisis by adding two Assistant U.S. Attorneys to the Western District of Tennessee.

Dunavant says one will focus on violent crime and one on civil enforcement.

Both Assistant US Attorneys will be dedicated and assigned to aggressively prosecute violent crimes cases in Memphis and Jackson.

Dunavant says with the additional violent crime prosecutor position, his office can continue to combat the areas of firearms, gangs, and violent crimes in Memphis and across West Tennessee.

Likewise, with the allocation of the new Civil ACE position, his office will be better positioned to affirmatively litigate cases in the growing areas of health care fraud, elder abuse, nursing home complaints, and prescription opioid diversion.