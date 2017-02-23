The Graves County Sheriff’s Department has announced that two additional people have been arrested in connection with a murder this month.

Sheriff Dewayne Redmon announced that David and Amy Hogg, of Mayfield, were arrested on Wednesday night, in connection with the death of 57 year old James Pinion on February 10th.

Deputies found Pinion lying in the floor of his Mayfield home, with a wound to his chest, which was determined to be from a stabbing.

47 year old Tammy Roberts, of Mayfield, has been charged with Pinion’s murder in the case.

Sheriff Hayden said the Hogg’s have been charged with complicity to murder.